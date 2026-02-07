Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 19,077 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Altiora Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.3% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 804,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 126,892 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 194,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $35.50 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.