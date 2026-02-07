Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Super Micro Computer Tumbles on AI Boom Backlash

Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher?margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long?term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. MarketBeat SMCI Coverage

AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher?margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long?term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. Neutral Sentiment: Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long?term value/AI play while others urge caution. Why SMCI is a Top Value Stock

Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long?term value/AI play while others urge caution. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Shares Gap Up After Earnings

Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Seeking Alpha Margin Analysis

Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions and some bearish takes — Several firms cut price targets (Goldman maintained a sell at $27; others trimmed targets), and some analysts/strategists warn the post?earnings rally could be a trap. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

