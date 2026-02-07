monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Purchased by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises 12.1% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP owned about 0.28% of monday.com worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of monday.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in monday.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 76.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.73 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $190.00 target price on monday.com in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.87.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

