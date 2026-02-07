NVR (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 200 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,091.62, for a total transaction of $1,618,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,365.32. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Williamson Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,996.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,534.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,708.48. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $139.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8,350.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,329.40.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

