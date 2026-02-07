Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 95,848 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.54 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were paid a $0.0309 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

