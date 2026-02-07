Timonier Family Office LTD. Buys 29,809 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Timonier Family Office LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

