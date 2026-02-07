25,944 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ Purchased by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 220,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 535,024 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.