Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Infinity Natural Resources Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of INR opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.25.

Infinity Natural Resources Company Profile

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

