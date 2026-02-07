GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (YSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:YSPY opened at $17.95 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

