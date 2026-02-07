MainStreet Bank (MNSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th.

MainStreet Bank has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MainStreet Bank to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

MainStreet Bank Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.86 on Friday. MainStreet Bank has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About MainStreet Bank

MainStreet Bank ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). MainStreet Bank had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MNSB) is the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank, a community bank headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Its core focus is on building long?term relationships within the communities it serves.

MainStreet Bank’s product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

