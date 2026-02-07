Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on February 17th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is a 4.0% increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
Sierra Bancorp Price Performance
Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.
Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Bancorp
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.