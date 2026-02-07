Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on February 17th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is a 4.0% increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

