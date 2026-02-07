Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.

Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.