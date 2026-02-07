Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $237.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Boot Barn Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $203.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $210.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.49.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.79. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,033,000 after buying an additional 290,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 254,296 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 622,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

