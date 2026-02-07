Head to Head Contrast: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) vs. Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TripAdvisor and Online Vacation Center”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $1.84 billion 0.81 $5.00 million $0.64 19.95 Online Vacation Center $20.10 million 0.88 $750,000.00 $0.08 31.25

Volatility and Risk

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Online Vacation Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TripAdvisor and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 5 7 1 1 1.86 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 0.00

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus price target of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given TripAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor 4.23% 14.77% 3.91% Online Vacation Center 3.00% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Online Vacation Center on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

