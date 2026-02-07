Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day Sells 115,640 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Patrick O’day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.89, for a total transaction of $1,398,900.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,248,300.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,139,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. HSBC increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

