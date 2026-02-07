Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day Sells 115,640 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Patrick O’day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.89, for a total transaction of $1,398,900.00.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00.
- On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,248,300.00.
- On Friday, November 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. HSBC increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.
Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.
