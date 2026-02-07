Carlson Capital L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Carlson Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 154.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 178.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 490.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

