Elyxium Wealth LLC Sells 9,440 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Elyxium Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

