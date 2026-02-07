Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 41,664.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of IonQ worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in IonQ by 112.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $35.02 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.63.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

