Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 41,664.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of IonQ worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in IonQ by 112.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IonQ Stock Up 15.1%
Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $35.02 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.63.
Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction and a large implied upside versus recent levels. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Barrages of bullish retail/long?term pieces highlight IonQ’s leadership in quantum hardware, acquisitions to control the ecosystem, and long?term upside narratives that can attract growth?oriented investors. Should You Put $1,000 Into This High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ 2026 quantum outlook singles out IonQ but warns growth is cooling after 2024–2025 surges and that revenue scaling may slow amid macro and geopolitical headwinds — a reminder that execution and revenue cadence will matter to valuation. Quantum Computing 2026 Outlook: 2 Stocks for Long-Term Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Major outlets report that IonQ publicly disputes the short?seller’s claims and the company has pushed back on alleged “holes” in revenue, which could limit the lasting damage if the rebuttal satisfies customers and investors. IonQ Disputes Short-Seller Claims
- Negative Sentiment: A Wolfpack Research short?seller report alleged loss of key defense contracts and gaps in revenue; that report triggered a prior sharp selloff and remains a primary catalyst for investor concern and volatility. Should IonQ Stock Investors Panic?
- Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP announced an investigation into possible securities?fraud claims tied to alleged inaccurate statements about IonQ’s operations and prospects — a legal/regulatory overhang that increases downside risk and could prolong volatility. Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud
Insider Activity at IonQ
In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
