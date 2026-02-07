Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) traded up 27.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,542,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 501,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 27.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36.

About Rackla Metals

(Get Free Report)

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.