Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Head-To-Head Survey

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yunji and Prosus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Prosus 0 0 3 1 3.25

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji N/A N/A N/A Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Yunji and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Yunji has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and Prosus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $57.22 million 0.13 -$16.86 million ($3.44) -0.42 Prosus $6.17 billion 47.33 $12.37 billion N/A N/A

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji.

Summary

Prosus beats Yunji on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

