Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Wingstop worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.2% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,421.51. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $267.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.75.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.8%

Wingstop stock opened at $264.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $388.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Further Reading

