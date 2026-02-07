Esther Rajavelu Sells 18,442 Shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) insider Esther Rajavelu sold 18,442 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $40,572.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,100,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,017.60. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Esther Rajavelu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 7th, Esther Rajavelu sold 40,270 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $95,439.90.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

SPRO stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPRO. Wall Street Zen raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to address multidrug?resistant bacterial infections. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company aims to advance a pipeline of oral and intravenous antibiotic candidates designed to treat serious infectious diseases that pose significant public health challenges.

The company’s lead candidate, tebipenem HBr, is an oral carbapenem antibiotic being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections caused by resistant Gram?negative pathogens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.