SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.87% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $136,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Choreo LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $48.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1044 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

