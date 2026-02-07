Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 4,437 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

