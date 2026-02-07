Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $50,505.50 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Whitmire sold 830 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $50,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,529.85. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DIOD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.66. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $392.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 150.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high?performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed?signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general?purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

