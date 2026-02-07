Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Citigroup stock on January 5th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 1/5/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management optimism on consent orders — Citi executives told Reuters they expect to complete remediation work on major regulatory consent orders later this year, which would reduce compliance uncertainty and the risk of further supervisory restrictions. Exclusive: Citigroup aims to complete work on consent orders this year, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Employee benefit/PR move — Citi will match the federal government’s $1,000 deposits to Trump Accounts for children of U.S. employees (born 2025–2028), a low-cost benefit that can help staff retention and signal stability in workforce support. Citi to match federal government’s $1K Trump Account contributions for employees’ children
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings update — Citi reported Q4 EPS above consensus ($1.81 vs. $1.65) which supports valuation; revenue was slightly below expectations but EPS beat and year-over-year EPS growth reduce near-term earnings risk. Citigroup stock page / Q4 results summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Large workforce reduction reported — Coverage notes Citi plans to cut up to ~60,000 jobs by 2026; while large layoffs could boost margins over time, they create execution risk and public scrutiny that investors should monitor. Citigroup to Axe 60,000 Jobs by 2026 — What It Signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector lobbying and policy risk — Reuters reports big U.S. banks increased lobbying as policy fights heat up in Washington; this underscores ongoing regulatory and policy risk that could affect Citi and peers, but is a broad-sector factor rather than company?specific. Big US banks boost Washington lobbying muscle as policy fights heat up
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.56.
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
