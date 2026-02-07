Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Citigroup stock on January 5th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

