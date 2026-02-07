Contrasting Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) and Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hydro One and Via Renewables”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One $6.19 billion 3.86 $843.65 million $0.75 53.09 Via Renewables $417.40 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hydro One has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hydro One and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 5 1 0 2.17 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Hydro One pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Hydro One pays out 126.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Hydro One and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One 14.74% 10.52% 3.47% Via Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hydro One beats Via Renewables on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Via Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers. The company offers its services under the Electricity Maine, Electricity N.H., Major Energy, Provider Power Massachusetts, Spark Energy, and Verde Energy brand names. It operates in 104 utility service territories across 20 states and the District of Columbia; and has approximately 335,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.