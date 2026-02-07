Head-To-Head Comparison: Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) versus Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tigo Energy and Solar Thin Films”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $54.01 million 5.24 -$62.75 million ($0.65) -6.18 Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Solar Thin Films has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tigo Energy.

This table compares Tigo Energy and Solar Thin Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -44.50% -623.75% -48.67% Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Solar Thin Films shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tigo Energy and Solar Thin Films, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33 Solar Thin Films 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Solar Thin Films.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Solar Thin Films on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Solar Thin Films

Solar Thin Films, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and installs thin-film amorphous silicon photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules. The company serves businesses and investment partnerships engaged in the production of photovoltaic thin-film modules; and corporations and governments involved in the construction of solar power plants principally in the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and Asia. Solar Thin Films, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

