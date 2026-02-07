Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 4.7%

HMC stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,245 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $12,987,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 167.6% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 655,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 410,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,421.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 416,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 389,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

