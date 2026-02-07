RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,182 Aptiv PLC $APTV

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore increased their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

