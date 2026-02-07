Heritage Commerce’s (HTBK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $14.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $839.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.78 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corporation, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, N.A., a community-oriented financial institution. Traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HTBK, the company focuses on delivering tailored banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout Southeastern Michigan.

Heritage Bank, N.A. offers a comprehensive portfolio of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of commercial and consumer clients.

