Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $782,677,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Intuit by 575.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit by 520.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 2.0%

INTU stock opened at $443.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.12.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

