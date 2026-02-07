Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $782,677,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Intuit by 575.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit by 520.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Stock Up 2.0%
INTU stock opened at $443.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.
Intuit News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Intuit is consolidating its accountant-facing products by replacing QuickBooks Online Accountant with a unified Intuit Accountant Suite — a move that could boost retention, simplify upsells to bookkeeping and advisory services, and improve lifetime value of accountant customers. Intuit replacing QuickBooks Online Accountant with Intuit Accountant Suite
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly called Intuit “a very good company,” which can lift retail sentiment and trading flows in the short term. Such endorsements often amplify positive headlines after strong results. Jim Cramer on Intuit: “This Is a Very Good Company”
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion: Intuit’s collaboration with Affirm to support SMB payments could deepen payments and financing revenue streams for TurboTax/QuickBooks customers, helping monetization and cross-sell into small-business flows. How Will SMBs Benefit from Intuit and Affirm’s Partnership?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tech tailwinds: coverage noting AI is reshaping software cites Intuit among companies positioned to benefit from AI-driven product upgrades and higher software value per customer — a structural positive for long-term revenue and margins. AI Is Eating Software. Just Look at the Stock Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and independent bullish take: a published bull-case thesis reiterates strengths (recurring revenue, cross-sell) but is analytic rather than news-driving; useful for longer-term thesis but limited immediate price impact. Intuit Inc. (INTU): A Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: PR/brand visibility: Intuit hosted a financial literacy forum with celebrity presence at the Super Bowl — good for brand and engagement but limited direct revenue impact. McCaffrey Headlines Intuit Financial Literacy Forum At Super Bowl LX
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotions: TurboTax consumer deals lower acquisition cost for some filers (good for share gains), but seasonal discounts are typical and have modest one-off impact. Taxes aren’t fun, but at least you can save with TurboTax!
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Oppenheimer lowered expectations for Intuit, reducing near-term growth/profit forecasts — a catalyst that prompted sell-side reevaluation and heavier trading. Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Downgrade-driven volatility: a separate note reports INTU trading down after an analyst downgrade — this explains near-term selling pressure despite broader positives. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Product outage risk: a TurboTax issue prevented filing of NY state returns for some users — a customer service problem that could raise short-term reputation and support costs if widespread. Turbo Tax issue prevents filing of NY State returns
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.12.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
