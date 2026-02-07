Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$8.16. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 1,273,419 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bankshares lowered Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cormark lowered Kraken Robotics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.13.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.