Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Trading 12% Higher – Time to Buy?

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 152,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 186,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AARD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0%

The company has a market cap of $275.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07.

Insider Activity

In other Aardvark Therapeutics news, CEO Tien-Li Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $101,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,551,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,467,356.24. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Sun bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 108,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,169.60. This represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AARD. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $292,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aardvark Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Aardvark Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (ROR?). ROR? plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead programs consist of selective ROR? inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

