Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.9010. 51,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 74,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.
About Bravo Mining
Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS: BRVMF) is a Canadian junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of precious and base metal properties in Latin America. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company targets high-potential gold and silver projects with the goal of delineating and expanding mineral resources through systematic drilling, sampling and geological studies.
The company’s flagship assets include the Cachinal gold-silver project in the Maricunga metallogenic belt of northern Chile and the Onza gold project in the Sinaloa region of Mexico.
