Insider Buying: Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Insider Purchases £7,005.20 in Stock

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 1,055 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £7,005.20.
Volta Finance Trading Up 0.5%
LON:VTA opened at GBX 6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.74. The stock has a market cap of £240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. Volta Finance Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 7.15.
About Volta Finance
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.
