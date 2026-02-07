Insider Buying: Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Insider Purchases £7,005.20 in Stock

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 1,055 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £7,005.20.

Volta Finance Trading Up 0.5%

LON:VTA opened at GBX 6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.74. The stock has a market cap of £240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. Volta Finance Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 7.15.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

About Volta Finance

(Get Free Report)

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta’s investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.