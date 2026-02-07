Brokerages Set Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP) PT at $28.31

Shares of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.3077.

NP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore assumed coverage on Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Get Neptune Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NP

Neptune Insurance Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NP opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.45. Neptune Insurance has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $12,260,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.