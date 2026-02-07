Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $356.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8%

WTW stock opened at $330.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $292.97 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,632,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $458,662,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $272,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,231,000 after acquiring an additional 462,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,320.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 324,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 301,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.