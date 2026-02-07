Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Royal Unibrew A/S in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a report on Friday, November 28th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Royal Unibrew A/S is a Denmark-based brewing and beverage group with its origins in the 1989 merger of regional breweries. Over the decades the company has built a diversified product portfolio encompassing beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, cider and water. Key beer brands include Royal, Faxe and Ceres, while its soft drink range features Faxe Kondi alongside a variety of flavored waters and energy drinks.

In beer, Royal Unibrew produces both traditional lagers and specialty craft-style brews.

