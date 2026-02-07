Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $476.4760 million for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.71 million, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 206.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 616,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 415,186 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 523,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 177,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 26.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 273,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 268,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

