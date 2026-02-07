Kilroy Realty (KRC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $270.2130 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.1%

KRC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.10. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, December 4th. New Street Research set a $45.00 price target on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high?quality office and mixed?use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit?oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid?20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

