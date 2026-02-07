GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

GEMALTO NV/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Get GEMALTO NV/S alerts:

About GEMALTO NV/S

(Get Free Report)

Gemalto NV, trading in the United States on the OTC market under the symbol GTOMY, is a global digital security company specializing in the protection of identities, data and transactions. The company delivers a range of secure solutions designed to enable trust in an increasingly connected world, from physical credential issuance to digital authentication services.

Gemalto’s product portfolio includes smart cards and SIM cards for mobile and telecommunications operators, secure microprocessor-based e-passports and national identity documents, payment solutions for banks and retailers, and software platforms for mobile banking, authentication and rights management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.