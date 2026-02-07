TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 and last traded at GBX 255.71. Approximately 790,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,048,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 337 price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 348.67.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.63.

