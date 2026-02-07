Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$190.78 and last traded at C$190.75. Approximately 102,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 74,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$183.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 9.457457 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

