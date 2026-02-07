PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75. 99,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 106,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.