Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.70. 112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.40.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company (OTCMKTS:APTL) is a diversified utilities provider based in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1957, the company focuses on delivering dependable communications and electric power services to rural and remote communities across the state. Through its dual operating segments—telecommunications and electric utilities—AP&T aims to bridge the gap between urban centers and more isolated areas of Alaska.

In its telecommunications division, AP&T offers a wide array of products and services, including local and long-distance voice service, broadband internet access, cable television and digital video, as well as business data and networking solutions.

