CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 51.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 51.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30. 459,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 675% from the average session volume of 59,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CGX Energy Trading Up 43.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.14.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

