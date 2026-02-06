Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 53571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 188.21%.The firm had revenue of C$0.89 million during the quarter.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

