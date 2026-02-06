JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Announces Earnings Results

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18, Zacks reports. JFE had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.

JFE Price Performance

Shares of JFEEF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.32. JFE has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: JFEEF) is a Tokyo?based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat?rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

