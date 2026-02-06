Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.7380, with a volume of 687374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Key Headlines Impacting Dorian LPG

Here are the key news stories impacting Dorian LPG this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 7.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 26.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 950.0%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $721,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,491.70. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,550. This represents a 10.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 299,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth about $6,438,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 136.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,635,000 after buying an additional 207,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 425.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

